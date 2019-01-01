South Africa U20 v Korea Republic U20: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amajita will hope to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they take on Korea Republic on Tuesday night

Amajita will return to action when they play hosts to the Korea Republic in Tuesday's Group F match.

Amajita go into the clash knowing all too well the difficulty of coming up against the two-time winners of the tournament, and in a group which also includes European powerhouse and , starting the campaign with a positive result could be key.

However, heading into the game, both nations have all the reason to be optimistic. Amajita spent their preparations in before drawing 1-1 with , while the South Americans beat Honduras ahead of the tournament.

Game U20 v Korea Republic U20 Date Tuesday, May 28 Time 20:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be beamed live on SS10 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS3

Squad & Team News

Coach Thabo Senong will be expected to make changes from the team that lost 5-2 to last weekend.

A new back four is likely to be deployed as Senong would have to try and avoid conceding too many goals on the night.

He has already dubbed this encounter a do-or-die given that a loss or a draw could signal the end to their World Cup journey.

Keenan Phillips will miss the encounter after being red-carded in the previous match.

There have been calls for Senong to include the likes of Khanya Leshabela and Leo Thethani in his starting line-up, and it remains to be seen if the technical team will comply.

youngster Sibusiso Mabiliso is again expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that Amajita get a win over the Korea Republic.

Korea Republic may have lost their opening game of the tournament, but they would take solace from the fact that they only conceded a single goal so far.

This means Amajita can expect a very solid defence that would need a good game plan to breach.

Article continues below

However, it's upfront where they looked lethargic against Portugal, meaning they will have to improve and avoid falling prey to the South Africans.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between South Africa and South Korea at the U20 level.

Senong's men would want to keep it simple and make sure first impression lasts, especially on a stage as big as the Fifa World Cup.