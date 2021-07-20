South Africa the real winners after Mosimane's latest success?

'Jingles' added to his impressive list of accolades as he guided Al-Ahly to victory over Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Caf Champions League final

Former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane, now in charge of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, is continuing to blaze a trail internationally for South African coaches.

He retained the Caf Champions League title on Saturday night, as his Ahly team defeated Kazier Chiefs in Casablanca, winning his third crown and extending the Red Devils' tradition of success.

While he defeated South African opposition this weekend, his ongoing success ought to represent a major point of pride for South African football fans.

Here's why...

Inspiring future generations of coaches

There is little question about the amount of talent which exists in South African football. Arguably though, one of the weak points in the SA footballing hierarchy is a lack of quality young coaches, from PSL level right down to the development and grass roots ranks.

While most youngsters aspire to be professional players rather than coaches, Mosimane's continued success on the global stage may encourage more budding or current coaches to aim higher on the international stage. Because while up until now there have been many South African footballers who have made it overseas, this has not been the case with our coaches.

If Mosimane continues to impress and build his reputation in Egypt, he may well end up getting the chance to coach in Europe or perhaps South America.

Greatest ever South African coach?

It's hard to argue against that notion.

Three Caf Champions League crowns, five league titles in the PSL and one in the Egyptian league, as well as numerous cup successes, only Gavin Hunt and Gordon Igesund even come close, though without the same success in Africa, it's clear Mosimane is the forerunner.

Beyond being considered among the best from his country, Mosimane must now be in the debate for the greatest African coach of all time.

A harder job than Sundowns?

While it could be argued that it's easy coaching a team of Al-Ahly's class - that Mosimane inherited the team rather than built it - it cannot be overstated how much of a challenge it is for a for a foreign-born coach to succeed.

Each time there has been a hint of poor form or an odd bad result, club legends have come out and criticised the South African. Language and cultural differences only add to the challenges, and when the team's doing well, it's been said that Mosimane inherited a successful side.

That he's managed to overcome these hurdles, and that he already has several items of silverware in the bag, shows that he's up for it. Mosimane has taken another step towards immortal greatness by retaining the Champions League crown.

South Africans everywhere ought to be proud.