South Africa confirms interest in hosting 2021 Fifa Club World Cup

If Mzansi does succeed in convincing Fifa with its bid, they will become the second African country to host the global tournament

South Africa has thrown their hat in the ring to host the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in December.

This comes after Japan dropped their commitment to host the global tournament because of the Covid-19 pandemic having staged the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan has now confirmed that the Southern African country is interested in hosting the Club World Cup.

“We'll know our position by the end of the week,” Jordaan told The Associated Press.

Jordaan is expected to meet with Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura in Lagos, Nigeria to discuss the Southern African country's bid.

However, the 70-year-old football administrator admitted that Safa is yet to get South African government approval to hold the showpiece, but meetings with the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa are planned.

The Club World Cup is a seven-team tournament that features six continental champions and the host nation's league champions.

Mamelodi Sundowns would represent South Africa by virtue of being the reigning PSL champions if Mzansi are granted hosting rights for the 2021 edition by Fifa.

Sundowns took part in the 2016 Club World Cup in Japan after clinching the Caf Champions League title under accomplished South African coach Pitso Mosimane in the same year.

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, who are under the guidance of Mosimane, qualified for the tournament after winning last season's Caf Champions League trophy having also taken part in the 2020 Club World Cup in Qatar.

Premier League giants Chelsea FC are set to represent Europe following their 2020/21 Uefa Champions League triumph.

Furthermore, New Zealand's Auckland City will take part in the showpiece as Oceania Football Confederation representatives.

Champions of the North American, Central American, South American and Asian continents are yet to be determined.

SA was the first African country to host the World Cup.