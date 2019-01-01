Live Scores
Sone Aluko ends 10-month goal drought in Reading's loss to Derby County

The Nigeria international ended his barren run in front of goal with a cool finish but it was not enough to avoid defeat at Pride Park

Sone Aluko came off the bench to score his first goal in 10 months as Reading bowed to a 2-1 loss against Derby County on Saturday.

Goals from Duane Holmes and Harry Wilson gave Frank Lampard's charges a two-goal lead in the first half before Aluko's effort halved the deficit for the visitors.

The 29-year-old who was introduced as a 46th-minute substitute was played through on goal by Ovie Ejaria for his first goal since March 2018 in the 67th minute.

The effort was Aluko's maiden goal in the 2018-19 campaign after 14 outings as the Royals continue to struggle in the English second-tier.

Reading languish in the drop zone with 23 points from 28 matches, two points adrift of safety. They visit fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers for their next Championship match on January 29.

