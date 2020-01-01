Solskjaer vows no repeat of Man Utd's 'capitulation' at Everton

The Goodison Park drubbing marked a low point for the Norwegian

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed will never stoop as low as they did in last season's 4-0 loss to .

The Norwegian described that result in April as "the lowest I've been", conceding the Goodison Park thrashing constituted a capitulation.

United head back to Merseyside on Sunday seeking to extend a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and Solskjaer wants to lay the ghosts of their last visit to rest.

"That was the lowest I've been, I think you all know that and remember that. That was just a capitulation," he said, having overseen a 5-0 defeat of on Thursday.

"We had absolutely nothing about us, even though all the goals were more or less counterattacks from set-plays or long throw-ins; everything you didn't want to see you saw in that game.

" at home are hard to play against, with the two up front, they put the players in the box, so we knew what we were up against. I'm 100 per cent sure we'll put a better performance up."

Solskjaer revealed that match was the final straw for him, with some players' fates decided across that abysmal 90 minutes.

He now believes he has the foundations in place to avoid a repeat.

"I knew probably before then [changes had to be made] but one or two had their last chance more or less, but we had to get to the summer first," he said.

"I can, with hand on heart, 100 per cent say that these boys will never give in, never give up like that team did.

"These are the boys we want to build the next team around."

The Red Devils currently lie fifth in the Premier League on 41 points, three points shy of fourth-placed , though with set to be banned from the next year, it seems probable that their present position will be enough to seal a return to the competition.

In the meantime, they await the outcome of the Europa League draw, with their win over the Belgians securing a place in the last 16 of the competition.