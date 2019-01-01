'Solskjaer understands what type of striker I am' - Lukaku explains post-Mourinho goal glut

The United striker has scored in each of his last three appearances - as many goals as he netted in the previous three months

Romelu Lukaku has credited the one-to-one coaching of Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his revival in goalscoring form.

The Belgian was struggling for form this season under previous manager Jose Mourinho, having scored just twice in all competitions in the three months preceding the manager's sacking on Tuesday December 18.

Lukaku has netted in each of his last two Premier League games - both of which the striker started on the bench - and on Saturday his cool finished helped ensure United beat Reading 2-0 and qualify for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old is clearly learning from the best. As player, Solskjaer was renowned for his ability to come on as a substitute and make a scoring contribution, most famously in the 1999 Champions League final when the Norwegian's injury-time strike earned a famous 2-1 victory for the Red Devils.

"In training you see he helps us a lot with finishing and how to strike the ball," Lukaku told MUTV.

"He explains how to move away from the ball and the way he wants us to play really benefits me. It helps me to get in a position where I want to be and he understands what type of striker I am and he works to our strengths.

"He knows I want to play through the middle, facing the goal at all times, he knows I'm really dangerous at that. But, also helping the team off the ball and things like that. He helps me a lot and I try to pay off with goals.”

Lukaku and his United team-mates have now jetted off for a short training camp in Dubai, something the attacker is looking forward to.

“It's going to be good for us as a team because we are performing really well and it's going to help us to become tighter," he said. "We do a lot of stuff together off the pitch and now we will be together and become a tighter unit.”

Lukaku moved to Old Trafford 18 months ago for a fee of £75 million and has played 76 games in that time, scoring an impressive 36 goals.

However, he has struggled for goals at times this season and went 12 games without scoring earlier in the campaign.

Despite the recent upturn in form, Lukaku appears to have dropped behind fellow striker Marcus Rashford in the pecking order and will hope to win his place back in the coming weeks.