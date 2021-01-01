Solskjaer reveals Amad Diallo close to making Man Utd matchday squad after impressing in training

The teenager finally arrived at the club last week having signed from Atalanta in the summer window and he has already made a positive impact

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predicts that it won’t be long until new signing Amad Diallo is playing for the first team after the teenager impressed in his first week of training.

United signed the teenage winger from back in October, on the final day of the summer transfer window, but have had to wait until just last week to finalise the agreement.

And while Solskjaer is keen not to put any pressure on the 18-year-old, he has been impressed with the latest addition to his squad and has tipped him to soon be involved on a matchday.

Asked how he has settled in, the United boss said: "Very good. He can handle the ball, he has enjoyed training and makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age.

"There will need to be some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the physical part of the Premier League but I can't see it being too long until he's in the squad."

United play at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Wednesday night and while the teenager won’t be involved, it could be less than a month before United fans get a glimpse of the new signing.

"It might be quicker than that (four to five weeks)," Solskjaer explained. "He has definitely settled down well, the players have taken to him and he is a very good character, very polite, smiley boy who works really hard.

"He's doing his sessions, getting used to us. Of course, there's always a period of adjustment needed but he's settling in well."

Solskjaer could not give a full update on who would be available for the trip to London on Wednesday evening as the club are still awaiting their latest Covid-19 test results. He did, however, explain that the only absentees through injury are Brandon Williams and Phil Jones.

The latter falls into the category of players who are deemed surplus to requirements and while Solskjaer has said there may be a couple more outgoings this month, he hinted that Jesse Lingard, who has struggled for game time, may be staying to provide back up.

"I don't want to go into individuals but we can probably allow one or two more to go out," the Norwegian added. "But the strength we have is that we have a deep squad, strength in depth, we don't want to give our advantage away by easing off on our players, I can't give you a better answer than that."