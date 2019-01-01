Solskjaer: Man Utd always looking for additions and sales remain a possibility

The Red Devils boss will continue to keep his eye out for potential additions, with it possible that there may be January departures as well

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that are “always looking” for new recruits despite playing down links to Erling Haaland, while January departures from Old Trafford are not being ruled out.

Several targets are said to have been identified by the Red Devils heading towards the January transfer window.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Haaland is among them, although Solskjaer has been eager to distance himself from reports suggesting a move for a fellow Norwegian is imminent.

The United boss is, however, happy to reveal that he will be keeping his eyes open for any possible additions, with fresh faces considered to be required in what remains an ongoing rebuilding project at the Theatre of Dreams.

Quizzed again on his recruitment plans ahead of a Premier League meeting with , Solskjaer said: “As a manager, you always hope you can do something but, then again, it's not something that's nailed on.

“It has to be the right player, the right age, he's got to fit into this squad and for the right value.

”We're always looking and the transfer window will be open but it might not happen.”

It could be that sales pave the way for new signings to be brought on board, with Solskjaer conceding that there may be movement both ways over the coming weeks.

He has moved to end the exit speculation which continues to rage around Paul Pogba, but it could be that others are offloaded.

“There's always a chance of outgoing moves,” Solskjaer added.

“I can say with 99.9 per cent sureness that they [squad members] won't go but there are always teams who will come and be interested in some of ours.

“Maybe they haven't played enough so, of course, there may be a chance.”

Academy graduates Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are among those to have generated transfer talk of late, as their respective contracts run down, but Solskjaer remains hopeful of tying the exciting youngsters to fresh terms.

He added: “Both of them are players we want to keep, they are good talents, they’ve had a couple of niggles and injuries.

“Angel has been ill now for a few weeks, had a bad ankle but there are talents and they’re Man United people.”