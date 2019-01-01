Solskjaer hopes Herrera signs new Man Utd deal amid reports of PSG interest

The newly appointed permanent Red Devils boss says he wants the best at Old Trafford and counts the Spanish midfielder among them

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Ander Herrera can reach a deal to stay at Old Trafford, while also vowing to spend the club’s transfer budget wisely this summer.

Though the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have garnered the most headlines, Herrera is another player who has enjoyed a revival of fortune since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

Tasked to be more involved in the attack by the Norwegian, Herrera has scored two goals and added two assists from central midfield since Solskjaer’s appointment, and has become a fixture in the lineup.

That uptick in form could not have come at a better time for Herrera, whose contract expires in the summer.

Herrera admitted uncertainty over his future with the club amid reports of interest from , but Solskjaer made no secret about his desire to keep the midfielder at the club next season and beyond.

"We want the best players in this club," Solskjaer told Norwegian reporters.

"Let's hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in."

Solskjaer also dealt with questions on how he would handle the club’s transfer funds – a contentious issue under his predecessor Mourinho.

Mourinho publicly called for reinforcements right up through the end of the Premier League’s summer transfer window, wanting the club to add to the backing in previous years which saw him sign Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Those reinforcements, specifically along back line, did not come, leading to speculation over transfer disagreements between Mourinho and the Man United board.

But unlike Mourinho, Solskjaer seems to be taking a more cordial approach to that relationship following his appointment to the permanent managerial role on Thursday.

He has promised to spend the club’s transfer fees wisely, adding that the club has been keeping eyes on targets from before he arrived back in December.

"United is a club that has money, and that has to be spent in a reasonable way," Solskjaer said.

"People who know me, know that I will use that in a good way.

Article continues below

"We have a plan with the club, they have scouted players for longer than I have been here, and we have players that we need to keep.

"We will not spend money just to spend money."

Solskjaer and Man United are back in action Saturday against at Old Trafford, sitting two points out of fourth place.