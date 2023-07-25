Sofyan Amrabat's agent has confirmed that there "a few clubs" showing interest in signing the midfielder from Fiorentina this summer.

Amrabat in talks to sign for Man Utd

Fiorentina want €30m for midfielder

Morocco star wanted by several teams

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international has been linked with several clubs over the current transfer window, with Liverpool and Manchester United said to be interested in signing him. Amrabat's agent, Mahmoud El Boustati, has confirmed that teams are circling but that there have been no concrete offers so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told VoetbalPrimeur: "Quite a few clubs are interested in Sofyan. It is now a matter of making the right choice. He is still just a Fiorentina player and he reported to Fiorentina on Monday. If something interesting comes up, Sofyan is open to the step, Fiorentina too. There are two, three clubs that he is open to."

He added: "There is interest from Saudi Arabia but there is no concrete offer or concrete interest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina are said to be demanding around £26 million ($33m) for the 26-year-old and United are reportedly in talks to sign him from the Serie A side.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? Fiorentina will hope to have their star player's future resolved before the Serie A season kicks off in late-August.