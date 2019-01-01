Sofapaka confirms John Baraza as the new coach to replace Melis Medo

The former Harambee Stars striker was given the role on interim basis after the exit of American Melis Medo early this month

Sofapaka have officially confirmed John Baraza as the full time coach.

The former striker was given the role on interim basis after the exit of American Melis Medo early this month following a poor run. Club President Elly Kalekwa now says they are sourcing for an assistant to deputize for Baraza.

“Yes, we have settled on Baraza to help us lead this team as head coach. As a club we are confident he will guide us to the top and that will also help him grow and realize his full potential. Remember he has been with Sofapaka and he understands the team well.

“We will also appoint an assistant coach soon to work with him, we want someone competitive, who is ambitious as well,” Kalekwa told Goal.com.

Batoto ba Mungu are aiming at winning the league title this season.