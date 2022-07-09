Soccer City: Kaizer Chiefs’ stadium capacity, location, facts & video tour

The stadium hosted Nelson Mandela's first speech in Johannesburg following his release from prison in 1990

Soccer City, also known as the FNB stadium for sponsorship reasons, sits in the heart of South Africa and is the continent's largest stadium.

Reconstructed and renovated in 2009, Soccer City hosted the 2010 World Cup final which saw Spain lift their first-ever World Cup trophy.

Where is Soccer City?

Soccer City is located in Nasrec, a suburb in Johannesburg's south-western region, bordering the town of Soweto. The stadium lies about five miles from Johannesburg's central business district.

Address: Soccer City Ave, Nasrec, Johannesburg, 2147, South Africa

Google maps: Further directions to the stadium can be found here

Driving

If you're coming from the N1 motorway, which flows west of the city, take exit 67 for Randskouweg. Turn onto Rand Show Road and continue until you reach the T-intersection with Nasrec Road.

Turn left onto Nasrec Road and continue until you reach the stadium on your left.

Whereas if you are using the M1 motorway in Johannesburg, take the Nasrec Road exit, then turn right at the intersection with Nasrec Road and continue until you see the stadium on your left.

Public transport

Fans can also make the most of public transportation to reach the stadium. The closest bus stops to the stadium are Soweto Hwy and Soccer City. From both the stoppages it's a 10-20 minute walk depending on which entrance you use.

When was Soccer city built?

The construction of the Soccer City stadium began in 1986 and was officially opened in 1989.

It remained largely unchanged until 2009, when it underwent major renovations as part of the preparations to host the 2010 World Cup.

The stadium's exterior was redesigned to resemble an African pot. Whereas the mosaic cladding on the exterior of fire and earthy colour combinations, with a ring of light running all around the bottom of the structure, is a marvel to watch.

Modifications inside the stadium ensured that no spectator is seated more than 100 metres (330 feet) from the pitch with an unrestricted view of live action.

What is the capacity of Soccer City Stadium?

The stadium had a capacity of 80,000 before the revamp, but now it can hold 94,736 people.

However, for the World Cup, its capacity was limited to approximately 85,000 spectators.

Which teams play at Soccer City?

Soccer City's main tenants are Kaizer Chiefs, who play their home games there.

However, the South African national football and Rugby Union teams are also regular users of the ground.

Apart from the World Cup, it has also hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 & 2013.

Does Soccer City host music concerts & other events?

Soccer City has hosted several pop sensations such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Other events held at the stadium include large Christian gatherings, the most recent of which drew approximately 100,000 people in 2018.

Whereas in 2010 it hosted its first rugby union match, a fixture between South Africa and New Zealand. Since then the stadium has hosted rugby matches regularly.

What is Soccer City’s seating plan?

A seating plan for Soccer City can be found on the Football Tripper website.

How can you book a Soccer City tour?

Soccer City does provide guided stadium tours which include visits to the pitch, players' tunnel, changing rooms and the warm-up areas.

Tours are available seven days a week, with the exception of event days, and last over an hour.

For bookings and more information, visit the stadium management website.

