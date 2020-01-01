Sobhi: Al Ahly winger reveals European ambition

Currently on loan from Huddersfield, the 23-year-old is hoping for action in Europe as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term injury lay-off

star Ramadan Sobhi has set his sights on playing and shining in Europe once again.



The loanee has been on the sidelines owing to a muscle injury sustained while in action for the Red Devils in an Egyptian top-flight game.



He has been on the sidelines for over three months as he could not recover on time following the severeness of the knock.



In a chat with Ontime Sports TV as reported by AhramOnline, the 23-year-old absolved Ahly’s medical crew of blame for his slow recovery, while insisting his next ambition is to play in Europe again.



"The long absence was due to several reasons as I [played a huge role] in the U23 African Cup of Nations last year and then I resumed matches with Ahly without sufficient rest," said Sobhi.

"The coach told me that he is obliged to depend on me after the league's resumption following the as I played many successive matches.

“The injury was a severe one. It was a muscular tear, not just a strain like what was reported.



“The medical staff diagnosed the injury perfectly and the doctor told me at the time that I will be sidelined for eight weeks, but the absence lasted more as I felt more pains.

" I preferred not to risk myself until full recovery but sadly the league was suspended.”

Sobhi joined Huddersfield Town in June 2018 on a three-year contract, however, he was sent to his boyhood club after failing to impress manager David Wagner in his four appearances for the Terriers.

The Egyptian foresees his loan spell extended beyond June 31, even though the Covid-19 outbreak put all football-related activities on hold.

"I want to stay with Ahly, but resuming my European career is my priority. Playing and shining in Europe is my dream," he continued.

"My loan spell will end on June 31, but it may be extended to continue both the domestic league and the African with the team."