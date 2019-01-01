Sneijder hits out at 'bullsh*t people talking sh*t' over claims he paid ex-wife €15m

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to dismiss rumours that he paid off his ex-wife and says they are still on good terms despite the split

Wesley Sneijder has dismissed reports that he paid Yolanthe Cabau a €15 million (£13m/$17m) settlement in their divorce.

Earlier this year reports emerged that Sneijder and the actress had split after the former star admitted in an Instagram post in March that he had "messed up several times".

The pair were in the headlines in again this week when it was claimed that Yolanthe had demanded more money from Sneijder but settled for €15m.

And while the former , and player took to Instagram to confirm they are no longer married, he says he did not pay his now ex-wife anything.

Posting an image that read: "Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools and accepted by idiots", Sneijder hit out at the media in the caption, writing: "I’m not gonna be nice anymore to all the bullsh*t people that are talking sh*t about Me and Yolanthe.

"Let me be very clear. First of all, yes we are not together anymore for a while now. No we are still not divorced yet. I made a lot of mistakes in our marriage. But that’s nobody’s business. That Yolanthe is still so good to me I respect so much. She takes care of our son every day AND ME even though we are not together.

"Second of all she doesn’t need anything from my part because she has her own.

"The Turkish press wrote she wanted 19 million and I gave her 15?! Haha you guys are getting crazier every time. If people would only know how the reality is.

"People without brains will always believe what they read. Just so you all know: Yolanthe didn’t ask me for anything and I will not ask her for anything. We don’t need each other’s money. This stories are all lies.

"I find it disgusting what the press is writing about me, all bullsh*t and lies all the time and now this bullsh*t about her. I know we don’t need to respond to anything and I respect the mother of my child so much for staying so calm and taking all this sh*t.

"But I’m not like that. I don’t let people mess with my life all the time!"

Sneijder previously played five seasons in Turkey with winning the Super Lig twice. He last suited up with Qatari club Al Gharafa, with his latest appearance for the side coming last January.