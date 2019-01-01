Slovenia legend hammers 'disrespectful' Alaba for appearing to not know Oblak's name

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich defender did not remember the names of Slovenia's best players after Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier

Former Slovenia star Zlatko Zahovic has slammed David Alaba as "disrespectful" for not knowing Jan Oblak and Josip Ilicic's names.

beat Slovenia 1-0 in their qualifying clash thanks to a 75th minute strike from Guido Burgstaller. Their first win of the campaign moved above them above their opponents in Group G.

After the game, Austria and full-back Alaba praised Slovenia keeper Oblak and attacker Ilicic, even though he did not know the and stars' names.

"Their goalie is pretty good, and they have one [a good player] on the right of the attack," the 26-year-old said.

Alaba has faced Oblak four times in the and the goalkeeper has established himself as one of Europe's best in his position after five years with Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has won and the with the club, making 208 appearances for Diego Simeone's side.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Ilicic has represented Palermo, and Atalanta and has 58 caps for Slovenia to his name.

Alaba's ignorance surrounding the pair provoked a strong reaction from ex- and man Zahovic, who says Ilicic and Oblak deserve more recognition for their exploits.

Zahovic told Ekipa: "It is disrespectful not to know one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a player like Josip Ilicic - that does not show a mark of respect."

Meanwhile, Slovenia boss Matjaz Kek praised Alaba's talent as a player but was as surprised as Zahovic by the eight-time winner's attitude.

"I know everything about Austria, Jan Oblak is no stranger," he said. "Everyone respects their opponents in their own way. Alaba is a great player, his career is impressive."

Austria's next Euro 2020 qualifying game comes against North Macedonia on June 10, while Slovenia take on Latvia.

are top of the group on nine points from three games, with Israel two behind.

North Macedonia sit third in the group, with Austria and Slovenia closely behind, while Latvia sit bottom with zero points.