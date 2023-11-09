Slavia Prague vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League game today

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Slavia and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a perfect record so far, Roma are the strongest contenders to progress to the 2023-24 Europa League knockouts from Group G, when they travel to take on Slavia Prague in matchday four of the group stage on Thursday.

However, Slavia are not far behind with six points as it is only their loss against Jose Mourinho's side that currently separates the two sides.

The hosts lost 1-2 against Viktoria Plzen in Czech Liga last Sunday, while the Italians come off a 2-1 league win over Lecce over the weekend.

Slavia Prague vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Fortuna Arena

The UEFA Europa League match between Slavia Prague and Roma will be played at Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czechia.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on November 9 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague team news

Ivan Schranz could be he only change for Jindrich Trpisovsky's side from the meeting in Rome last month, as the forward missed the last league game on account of injury.

So, Mojmir Chytil is set to continue in Schranz's absence, alongside Mick van Buren and Lukas Masopust.

Tomas Holes is expected to return at the back, with Christos Zafeiris and Oscar Dorley in the engine room.

Slavia Prague possible XI: Mandous; Vlcek, Ogbu, Holes; Tomic, Dorley, Zafeiris, Provod; Van Buren, Chytil, Masopust

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kolar, Mandous, Sirotnik Defenders: Holes, Ogbu, Vlcek, Kacharaba, Sinyan, Boril, Dumitrescu, Tomic Midfielders: Hromada, Zafeiris, Dorley, Sevcik, Wallem, Masopust, Doudera, Pech, Provod, Jurasek Forwards: Chytil, Jurecka, Tijani, Tecl, Ogungbayi, Van Buren

Roma team news

Mourinho has quite the few injury concerns as Tammy Abraham, Marash Kumbulla, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola are confined to the infirmary.

On the other hand, Leandro Paredes is back from a domestic ban, while Paulo Dybala can start from the first whistle again.

Romelu Lukaku should lead the line of attack, while Houssem Aouar completing the front three would see Stephan El Shaarawy deployed as a left wing-back in order to fill in for Spinazzola.

The backline is expected to remain unchanged, while Leandro Paredes will be pushing for a start in the middle.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Bove, Paredes, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Lukaku, Aouar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 26, 2023 Roma 2-0 Slavia Prague UEFA Europa League

