'It all began with Sir Bobby' - David Beckham pays moving tribute to England and Man Utd legend

Former Manchester United and England captain David Beckham has paid an emotional tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.

Manchester United and Sir Bobby's family announced on Saturday that the England legend has passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Beckham has now paid an emotional tribute to Sir Bobby and revealed how much the Manchester United and England legend meant to him and his career.

"It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United," he wrote in Instagram.

Article continues below

"I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966… A true gentleman , family man and truly a national hero… Today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United & England it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.. Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma, there daughters and grandchildren x Rest in Peace Sir Bobby x Today our hearts are heavy."

The football world has joined Beckham in mourning one of England and Manchester United's greatest ever players. Former Red Devil Gary Neville and Alan Shearer have led a host of players and clubs around the world in playing tribute to Sir Bobby.

Manchester United have also confirmed a minute's silence will be held before today's Premier League clash against Sheffield United and players will also wear black armbands.