Singapore-Selangor rivalry to reignite in The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup 2019
Ryan Lim
The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup will return for an 18th edition on 24 August 2019.
Singapore will compete against our Selangor counterparts in the Singapore-Selangor Under-15 Challenge Cup, Singapore-Selangor Veterans match and the showpiece Singapore-Selangor Selection clash at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.
The event was first conceived by HRH Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in 2001 to revive the friendly rivalry between Singapore and Selangor from the times when both sides would meet in the Malaysia Cup.
Schedule of Matches
|Date
|Time
|Match
|24 August 2019
Saturday
|
5.30pm
|Singapore-Selangor U15 Challenge Cup
|24 August 2019
Saturday
|
8.00pm
|
Singapore Veterans vs Selangor Veterans
|24 August 2019
Saturday
|
9.00pm
|
Singapore Selection vs Selangor Selection