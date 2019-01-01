Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

‘Simply world-class – Fans hail Osimhen’s heroic display in Nigeria win against Lesotho

The young striker scored two goals and provided two assists to help the Super Eagles come from behind to secure victory against the Crocodiles

Football enthusiasts have lauded the heroic display from Victor Osimhen in Nigeria’s 4-2 win against Lesotho in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

After Masoabi Nkoto opener for the Crocodiles, the Lille striker spearheaded the Super Eagles comeback, setting up Alex Iwobi for the equalising goal before providing the assist for Samuel Chukwueze’s 38th-minute strike.

Osimhen then scored two goals in the second-half to ensure the three-time African champions secured their second consecutive win, despite a late own goal from Chidozie Awaziem.

On the back of the five-star display, football supporters have taken to the social media to applaud the young striker.

 

