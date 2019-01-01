Simeone focused on matches, not transfer dealings

The Atletico Madrid manager says he will not waste time worrying about what might happen off the field in January

Diego Simeone insists his focus is solely on Atletico Madrid's upcoming matches, as he cannot control what happens in the January transfer window.

Key defenders Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) and Diego Godin (Inter) have been linked with moves away from the Wanda Metropolitano this month.

Meanwhile, Goal understands the club are chasing out-of-favour Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Ahead of the second leg of his side's Copa del Rey tie against Girona, Simeone made it clear he was only concerned with on-field matters.

"I live in training to training, match by match, day by day," said the Atletico head coach.

"I focus on looking for those who can hurt Girona. The rest will happen no matter how much you analyse or not analyse, think or not think. No matter what you want or not, what will happen will happen. That is our reality."

Simeone refused to comment on reports linking Atletico with Morata but did outline the value of experienced centre-half Godin.

"The importance of Godin for us is clear," Simeone added.

"I hope he continues in the same way because he has had a very good level in the last three matches."