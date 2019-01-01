Silva: Gomes will come back stronger from injury

The Toffees boss has backed his midfielder to bounce back from a major setback and thrown the club's full support behind him

manager Marco Silva insisted Andre Gomes will return stronger after suffering a serious ankle injury against .

Gomes is set to undergo surgery after sustaining a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park.

were left distraught and reeling after Gomes was taken off on a stretcher in the second half following a challenge from Tottenham's Son Heung-min which saw the international then collide with Serge Aurier.

Speaking during his post-match news conference, Silva told reporters: "It was a really tough moment for us, forgetting the game and result.



"Andre will have all the support he needs from us.

"It is a serious injury and I am 100 per cent sure Andre will become stronger as a footballer player and stronger as a man, he is a fantastic lad and professional and all the support he needs, he will have from us.

"Our players are sad now, it is a tough moment in our dressing room, but the spirit we showed after that moment was good. It was the toughest moment for us this season."

Son was red carded following a VAR review, having initially been booked by referee Martin Atkinson for his tackle on Gomes.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino hit out at VAR afterwards and Silva also criticised the technology following the draw, which was secured by Cenk Tosun's 97th-minute equaliser.



"What I want to tell you, all of us love football and we play for our fans and I am 100 per cent sure they didn't like what they saw this afternoon," Silva said.

"In the second half, there are so many moments to stop the game. The penalty from Dele Alli, it was three minutes to decide. They have to be more clear.

"They saw their team last week lost the game one penalty coming from nowhere and this afternoon is completely the opposite. It was not just the Dele Alli situation. I saw all the moments and I have opinions on all of them. How it is possible three minutes to decide?

"Me, the club, we respect the referees, tough job, and we respect the VAR as well. I know they want the best but it is up to them to decide."