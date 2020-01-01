Silence is betrayal, I stand for equality and justice - Harambee Stars' Wanyama

The Montreal Impact star joins fellow footballers who have come out to call for respect for everyone everywhere

's captain Victor Wanyama has raised his voice concerning the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' campaign.

The campaign originated from George Floyd's death who allegedly died in US Police custody almost two weeks ago and the event has led to global protests with footballers leading in the front line.

Wanyama, who is turning out for , a Major League Soccer side of Canada, says he can no longer keep silent amid the ongoing calls for Floyd's family to be served justice.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal. I stand for equality and justice,” Wanyama, 28, wrote on his Facebook page.

Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol's striker Michael Olunga also joined the online move by calling for respect for blacks.

In one of his tweets replying to the Premier League call for support of those in opposition of racism, Olunga stated 'No Room for Racism'.

The Premier League had their tweet reading “The Premier League stands alongside all those who are opposed to discrimination in any form. There is no room for racism, anywhere.”

Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth was among the first athletes in the country who supported the footballers' involvement in the push for justice for the slain American.

“According to the United Nations Social Development Goals, the sport has an active role to play to help achieve those targets. Sport has been identified as one of the ventures that can effectively promote peace,” Okoth argued in an interview with Goal.

“[Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Thuram's initiatives are perfect examples of how sports can be used to achieve peace.

“Sport is a perfect tool to promote peace specifically in the context of the UN Social Development Goals. It is good for sportsmen to speak because the message will reach a lot of people.”

's striker Sancho and Thuram of were the first high-profile footballers who celebrated their Sunday's goals with moves that supported the justice for Floyd movement.

Since then, footballers across various leagues have taken knees in solidarity with those in the forefront leading demonstrations and calling for an end to the injustice against blacks.