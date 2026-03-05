Shocks and Spoils: Ranking the Five Biggest Upsets in Horse Racing History

Horse racing has always been a sport where the unexpected can happen. While favourites often dominate the headlines, some of the most memorable moments in racing history come when an outsider shocks the field.

An upset usually occurs when a horse with very big odds — often considered to have little or no chance — defeats a field of much more fancied rivals.

These results can happen for many reasons: a horse improving suddenly, the race unfolding perfectly for them, or the favourites failing to perform on the day.

Upsets are part of what makes horse racing so exciting for fans. They remind viewers that no result is guaranteed and that every runner lining up has at least some chance.

These shock results can also create incredible stories, turning relatively unknown horses into famous names overnight.

Over the years, racing has seen many famous upsets that shocked the sport. Wins such as Qirat in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes showed just how unpredictable racing can be.

More recently, massive priced winners have continued to appear, proving that racing still produces surprises.

Some of the biggest shocks in recent times have come from horses like Blowers, who won at odds of 300/1 at Exeter in 2025, and Its Bobsled Time, who shocked punters when winning at 250/1 at Naas.

These kinds of results are rare, but when they do happen they become part of racing folklore.

Five Biggest Horse Racing Upsets Ranked

Qirat – Goodwood – 150/1 – 2024

Poniros – Cheltenham – 100/1 – 2025

Blowers – Exeter – 300/1 – 2025

Its Bobsled Time – Naas – 250/1 – 2024

He knows No Fear - Leopardstown - 300/1 - 2020

Qirat – Sussex Stakes, Goodwood (150/1)

One of the most remarkable recent shocks came when Qirat won the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood at odds of 150/1.

Qirat was considered a decent handicap horse on the flat and had been entered in the race mainly to act as a pacemaker for the strongly fancied Field Of Gold, who went off as the 1/3 favourite.

The plan appeared simple — Qirat would set the pace early in the race before fading and allowing the main contenders to battle it out.

However, things unfolded very differently. Under Richard Kingscote, Qirat shot off to the front and set a strong gallop. As the race developed, the chasing pack expected him to come back to them, but he continued to keep finding more.

Inside the final furlong it became clear that the pacemaker was not stopping. Qirat held on bravely to record a stunning victory, producing one of the biggest shocks ever seen in a Group 1 race.

The result stunned punters and racing fans alike, mainly because he was never expected to win the race and had only been entered to help another horse.

Poniros – Triumph Hurdle, Cheltenham (100/1)

Another incredible shock came at the Cheltenham Festival when Poniros won the Triumph Hurdle at odds of 100/1. The five-year-old was trained by Willie Mullins and owned by Tony Bloom, but very few expected him to win on the day.

What made the result even more surprising was that it was Poniros’ hurdling debut. Horses normally need several runs over hurdles before competing at the Cheltenham Festival, but Poniros lined up against far more experienced rivals.

Ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr, he tracked the leaders throughout the race and travelled strongly. Turning for home he was still well positioned and after the final hurdle he began to challenge. To the shock of the crowd, he powered up the hill to win the race.

At 100/1, he became the biggest priced winner in Cheltenham Festival history. The shock result was so unusual that it even led to changes in the race qualification rules afterwards, with horses now needing more experience over hurdles before being allowed to run in the race.

Blowers – Exeter (300/1)

One of the most unbelievable results in modern racing came when Blowers won at 300/1 at Exeter in 2025. Horses at such extreme odds are usually considered to have almost no realistic chance of winning, which is why the result stunned everyone watching.

Blowers had shown very little in previous runs and arrived at Exeter with a poor recent record. Punters largely ignored the horse, and bookmakers priced him as one of the biggest outsiders seen in British racing for years.

However, as the race unfolded, Blowers began travelling better than expected. While many of the fancied runners struggled, he kept improving through the race and moved into contention approaching the final stages.

In the closing stages he produced a remarkable late effort to take the lead and win the race, leaving racegoers and commentators in disbelief.

The shock was magnified by the fact that his previous form had given almost no indication that such a performance was possible. beating a short odds favorite also caused a bigger surprise but the awful ground in Exeter that day may have played a part in the horses victory

Its Bobsled Time – Naas (250/1)

Another huge upset occurred when Its Bobsled Time won at odds of 250/1 at Naas. Trained by Richard Morrissey and ridden by jockey Michael Kenneally, the horse had shown very little form beforehand that suggested he could win a competitive contest, which meant very few punters gave him any chance.

Most of the attention before the race focused on the shorter priced runners who had stronger and more consistent records. Its Bobsled Time was largely ignored in the betting market and lined up as one of the rank outsiders in the field.

During the race, however, he managed to stay within touching distance of the leaders while several of the favourites began to struggle.

Kenneally gave the horse a patient ride, allowing him to travel comfortably before beginning to make progress as the race entered the closing stages.

Turning into the straight he moved closer to the leaders and suddenly found himself with a real chance of causing a major upset. In the final stages he managed to get his head in front and held on to secure a remarkable victory.

A 250/1 winner is extremely rare in racing, which made this one of the biggest shocks seen in Ireland in recent years and a memorable moment for trainer Richard Morrissey and jockey Michael Kenneally.

He Knows No Fear - Leopardstown (300/1)

He Knows No Fear was a shock winner in 2020 at Leopardstown in a maiden hurdle. Sent off at a starting price of 300/1, the Luke Comer-trained horse, ridden by Chris Hayes, stunned punters when denying the even-money favourite Agitare and landing the spoils.

Having only beaten two horses on his first start, very little was expected from the son of Mourayan going into the race. However, he travelled much sweeter throughout the contest and gradually worked his way into contention as the race developed.

Turning for home, Hayes angled him into a challenging position and He Knows No Fear delivered his run up the straight. Showing a strong finish, he managed to get the better of Agitare and claim a remarkable victory.

It was another example of racing producing the unexpected, once again proving that a horse does not know its price. The result left punters stunned and became one of the biggest priced shocks seen at Leopardstown in recent years.