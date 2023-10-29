Rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday welcome fellow South Yorkshire strugglers Rotherham United to Hillsborough Stadium on Sunday for what will be Danny Rohl's first home match in charge of the Owls.
And it’s a crucial one for the German boss, who has lost his opening two games in charge. Last weekend, the Owls lost 1-0 at Watford before suffering a 3-0 thrashing at Plymouth Argyle in midweek. The hosts head into the Yorkshire derby already 11 points adrift of safety and are in desperate need of three points.
Rotherham, meanwhile, claimed an impressive 2-0 morale-booster win over Coventry City in the midweek, a result that reduced their deficit to five points with a couple of games in hand over 21st-place Huddersfield Town.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham kick-off time
|Date:
|October 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1pm BST
|Venue:
|Hillsborough Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham will cross swords at the Hillsborough Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 1 pm BST.
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham online - TV channels & live streams
The match has not been picked for Sky Sports television coverage. But the match can be streamed on iFollow with match passes costing £10. Alternatively, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Given the nature of Wednesday's dismal defeat to Plymouth last time out, head coach Rohl would want to tinker his starting XI, with Will Vaulks and Jeff Hendrick both vying for a place in midfield. They have not scored a goal for six matches so Michael Smith could be restored to the front line, with Lee Gregory making way, while Reece James could replace out-of-form Akin Famewo at left-back.
Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Dawson; James, Iorfa, Diaby, Famewo; Musaba, Vaulks, Bannan, Buckley; Windass, Smith
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dawson, Vazquez, Bernard
|Defenders:
|Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Famewo, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin
|Midfielders:
|Vaulks, Bakinson, Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass
|Forwards:
|Gassama, Musaba, Wilks, Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory
Rotherham team news
Rotherham are hopeful experienced full-back Lee Peltier can recover from a knock and continue to fill-in at centre-back in the absence of Grant Hall, Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett. With a growing injury list, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will make minimal changes to his starting XI.
Rotherham United possible XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Morrison, Peltier, Bramall; Rathbone, Tiehi, Cafu; Onyedinma, Hugill, Revan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johansson, Phillips, Ford
|Defenders:
|Humphreys, Morrison, Hall, Blackett, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa
|Midfielders:
|Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Cafu, Clucas, Ferguson, Onyedinma
|Forwards:
|Green, Appiah, Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, McGukin
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/2/22
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Rotherham
|EFL League One
|21/8/21
|Rotherham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL League One
|4/3/21
|Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Rotherham
|EFL Championship
|29/10/20
|Rotherham 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL Championship
|29/8/19
|Rotherham 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL Cup