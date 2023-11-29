Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A total of 36 points separate Championship leaders Leicester City and basement boys Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare to lock horns against each other at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

The Owls come into this midweek clash rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Danny Rohl’s side have lost three straight games, the most recent being a 2-1 defeat to Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.

The hosts are already staring down the barrel at relegation, having collected just six points in 17 games, 10 points adrift off safety.

As for Leicester City, they sit three points clear at the top of the Championship after returning to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend. Enzo Maresca's side had lost two straight games before the break but a Jamie Vardy brace secured the three points last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT Venue: Hillsborough Stadium

The Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game has not been picked as one of the second-tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, however it can be found on the Sky Sports Red Button. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Sheffield Wednesday will have to make do without star striker Josh Windass, who is suspended after picking up five bookings. Ashley Fletcher is expected to deputise for Windass in the centre-forward position. Right-back Juan Delgado is missing with a hip problem.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Dawson; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Famewo; Byers, Vaulks, Wilks, Bannan, Musaba; Fletcher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Vazquez, Bernard Defenders: Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Famewo, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass Forwards: Gassama, Musaba, Wilks, Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory

Leicester City team news

Leicester City will head to Hillsborough in good shape with every player except Callum Doyle expected to be available, with Harry Winks returning from suspension to come back into contention.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy will spearhead the attack for the Foxes after scoring both goals after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over the Hornets.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Choudhury, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Vestergaard, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Souttar Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Casadei, Choudhury, Praet Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku, Akgun, Cannon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/08/20 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leicester City Club Friendlies

Useful links