Sheffield United vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Luton Town in the Premier League at the Bramall Lane on Tuesday. Both teams are desperately hunting for points to climb out of the relegation zone. Sheffield are rock bottom after 18 games and Luton Town, with a game in hand over their upcoming opponents, are 17th in the standings.

After picking up only one win in 10 matches, Luton recently registered a crucial win - their third of the season - against Newcastle United. Andros Townsend scored in the a win that should give them a boost going into the crucial fixture away from home.

Sheffield have registered only one win in their last seven matches and will have to be cautious not to drop any more points against fellow relegation contenders. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs Luton kick-off time

Date: December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and the clubs' official YouTube channels after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Jayden Bogle will be serving a suspension after accumulating his fifth booking of the season against Aston Villa.

The continued absence of Chris Basham and John Egan will leave the Blades boss hopeful for the return of Anel Ahmedhodzic from injury.

Sheffield predicted XI: Foderingham; Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Baldock, Souza, Brooks, Larouci; McAtee, Archer; McBurnie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Lowe, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn, Baldock Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula

Luton team news

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is currently unavailable for selection and is expected to be once again replaced by Gabriel Osho. Additionally, the visitors will be without Reece Burke and Dan Potts due to thigh injuries.

Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is back in contention after serving a one-match ban.

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Brown; Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Ogbene, Townsend, Woodrow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Sheffield United 0 - 1 Luton Town Championship August 2022 Luton Town 1 - 1 Sheffield United Championship January 2022 Sheffield United 2 - 0 Luton Town Championship August 2021 Luton Town 0 - 0 Sheffield United Championship April 2006 Luton Town 1 - 1 Sheffield United Championship

