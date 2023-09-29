Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheff Wed and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in Friday's Championship fixture at Hillsborough.

Whereas the Owls' struggle to pick their first win of the season continues as they are currently rooted to the bottom spot.

Xisco Munoz's side last suffered a 3-0 loss at Swansea City, while Sunderland saw their three-game winning run snapped in a 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City.

Sheff Wed vs Sunderland kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 29 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheff Wed vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Sheff Wed team news

Among the expected changes from the Swansea defeat, Josh Windass and Ashley Fletcher are likely to be reintroduced in the XI going forward.

It may be between Tyreeq Bakinson and George Byers for a place in the middle, while Dominic Iorfa can see himself starting as part of the three-man backline.

Sheff Wed possible XI: Vasquez; Iorfa, Diaby, Famewo; Valentin, Hendrick, Bakinson, Delgado; Buckley, Windass; Fletcher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Vasquez Defenders: Bernard, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Famewo, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, M. Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Delgado Forwards: Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Windass, Gassama, Musaba

Sunderland team news

The Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray would be tempted to try out Luis Semedo in the stead of Mason Burstow, with Patrick Roberts also in the thinking to occupy the lone striker position.

Pierre Ekwah and Jewison Bennette will also be available for selection, but the line-up is likely to be similar to the side that started at Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins; Neil; Ba, Bellingham, Pritchard, Clarke; Semedo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Alese, Triantis, Cirkin, Pembele, Hume, Huggins Midfielders: Ekwah, Neil, Matete, Evans, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow, Bennette, Rusyn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 10, 2022 Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Sunderland Carabao Cup May 9, 2022 Sheffield United 1-1 Sunderland League One May 6, 2022 Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield United League One Dec 30, 2021 Sunderland 5-0 Sheffield United League One Nov 2, 2021 Sheffield United 3-0 Sunderland League One

