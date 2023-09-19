Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sheff Wed and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2023-24 Championship action will continue on Tuesday as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Middlesbrough at Hillsborough Stadium.

The Owls suffered a 1-0 loss at home against Ipswich Town last weekend, while Michael Carrick's men succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheff Wed vs Middlesbrough kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Hillsborough

The Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheff Wed vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheff Wed team news

The Owls' boss Xisco Munoz is hopeful to have the captain Barry Bannan back in the squad after the midfielder missed the game against Ipswich, but Will Vaulks and Bambo Diaby are expected to remain sidelined on account of knocks.

Dominic Iorfa was also taken off injured in Saturday's loss, and Di'Shon Bernard may be called in as the replacement at center-back.

Watford loanee Ashley Fletcher is in line to start ahead of Michael Smith up front, while Lee Gregory may also have to be content with a spot on the bench on Tuesday.

Sheff Wed possible XI: Vasquez; Paterson, Famewo, Bernard, Palmer, Delgado; Musaba, Hendrick, Bannan, Windass; Fletcher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Vasquez Defenders: Bernard, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Brennan, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, M. Diaby, Buckley, Hendrick, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Delgado Forwards: Paterson, Fletcher, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Windass, Gassama, Musaba

Middlesbrough team news

Alex Bangura was forced off with a hamstring issue, leaving the new Boro signing a doubt, in which case Carrick would be counting on Lukas Engel to recover from a foot problem to start at left-back.

Irishman Paddy McNair is likely to continue on the bench after his knock while on international duty, while the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Clarke and Tommy Smith remain in the infirmary.

Emmanuel Latte Lath should continue in attack, with Marcus Forss and Riley McGree supporting from the flanks.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Van den Berg, Fry, Lenihan, Engel; O'Brien, Howson; Forss, Crooks, McGree; Latte Lath.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson Midfielders: O'Brien, Hackney, Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, McGree, I. Jones Forwards: Forss, Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 24, 2021 Middlesbrough 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Dec 29, 2020 Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Middlebrough Championship Jul 22, 2020 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Middlebrough Championship Sep 28, 2019 Middlesbrough 1-4 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Dec 26, 2018 Middlesbrough 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship

