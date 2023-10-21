Sheffield United vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheff Utd and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will aim to post their first back-to-back Premier League wins of the season when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Although the hosts have a much deeper problem to address - that of picking their first win this term as Paul Heckingbottom's side hog the bottom spot, the Blades will want to snap a run of four losses after a 3-1 result at Fulham.

Despite last recording a 2-1 win against Brentford, Erik ten Hag's men are eight points adrift from the summit, with the Dutchman now tasked to overturn one of the Red Devil's worst starts in the Premier League (W4 D0 L4).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheff Utd vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on October 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheff Utd vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Sheff Utd team news

Chris Basham and John Egan are set to miss the rest of the season through injuries, while Tom Davies is also a long-term absentee. Daniel Jebbison remains unavailable due to illness.

There are even more players out with injuries if you count Rhys Norrington-Davies, Max Lowe, George Baldock and William Osula, but Ben Osborn is expected to return following a groin injury.

Basham is likely to be covered by Jack Robinson at the back, with James McAtee and John Fleck hoping to start in the middle, while one of Benie Traore, Oli McBurnie and Cameron Archer should start up front.

Sheff Utd possible XI: Foderingham; Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Thomas; Hamer, McAtee; Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Brewster, Traore, Jebbison

Man Utd team news

Manchester United confirmed that Casemiro is not available to feature against Sheffield United on Saturday, already without long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Sergio Reguilon, Sofyan Amrabat, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans were all present in training on Thursday despite recent struggles with fitness.

Whereas Jadon Sancho was even shunned from the club's 2023-24 official squad photo shoot and the player should miss out here again.

Scott McTominay should fill in for Casemiro, while Varane and Reguilon returning at the back would be at the cost of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, with Victor Lindelof switching to center-back from left-back.

Having scored for their respective countries during the international break, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund should be involved in attack.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Fernandes, Mount, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jan 27, 2021 Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United Premier League Dec 17, 2020 Sheffield United 2-3 Manchester United Premier League Jun 24, 2020 Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United Premier League Nov 24, 2019 Sheffield United 3-3 Manchester United Premier League Jan 9, 2016 Manchester United 1-0 Sheffield United FA Cup

Useful links