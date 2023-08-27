Sheffield United vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheff Utd and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a trophy in hand ahead of their winning start in the 2023-24 Premier League season, Manchester City are set to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades' return to the English top flight started with a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace, and was followed by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last weekend.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's men clinched the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, beating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties. City then beat Newcastle United 1-0 at home.

Sheff Utd vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester City will be played at the Bramall Lane football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on August 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheff Utd vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. It is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sheff Utd team news

Max Lowe, Vinicius Souza and Benie Traore were forced off with knocks in the Forest defeat. Lowe is ruled out for Sunday's game, with Yasser Larouci likely to deputise on the left side, while Tom Davies would stand by in case Souza is not passed fit.

John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Daniel Jebbison, Jayden Bogle, Anis Ben Slimane and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all among the absentees, while George Baldock and Oli McBurnie have returned to training after recovering from their injuries.

Sheff Utd possible XI: Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodzic; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Larouci; Hamer, Traore; Osula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Larouci, Robinson Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, Davies, Norwood, Osborn, Baldock Forwards: McBurnie, Traore, Osula

Man City team news

The Cityzens' latest signing Jeremy Doku is eligible to make his debut, although it is expected that he will start on the bench given that Bernardo Silva - who has extended his stay till 2026 - is back from an illness.

With Silva on the right, Phil Foden would move to the other side and Jack Grealish on the bench.

The treatment room is occupied by Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones with a hip injury and muscle problems respectively, while goalkeeper Jack Steffen is out after undergoing a knee surgery.

Meanwhile, in the dugout, assistant manager Juanma Lille will step in for Guardiola who has flown off to Spain for an emergency surgery.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Harwood-Bellis, Gomez, Cancelo, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Kovacic, McAtee, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish, Doku Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 22, 2023 Man City 3-0 Sheff Utd FA Cup Jan 30, 2021 Man City 1-0 Sheff Utd Premier League Oct 31, 2020 Sheff Utd 0-1 Man City Premier League Jan 21, 2020 Sheff City 0-1 Man City Premier League Dec 29, 2019 Man City 2-0 Sheff Utd Premier League

