Shearer & Ferdinand urge Southgate to pick Greenwood in final 26-man England Euros squad

The Manchester United forward had a strong end to the season but hasn't made a senior Three Lions squad since Iceland in September 2020

Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand have urged Gareth Southgate to include Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in his final squad for Euro 2020.

The England manager announced a provisional selection of 33 players last week, with that number being cut down to 26 on June 1 ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11.

Greenwood has been included in the 33 but has not been selected for the England senior squad since he was sent home from the camp in September 2020 after breaching Covid-19 rules in Iceland.

What's been said?

When asked which forwards Shearer would include on his list, he told Goal: "[Jack] Grealish, [Mason] Mount, [Phil] Foden, [Harry] Kane, [Jadon] Sancho, [Raheem] Sterling, [Marcus] Rashford and [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. I would personally take Greenwood as well, in case we are wanting and needing a goal, and struggling for that.

"That would be my pool of forwards. We have got options in that position. There's Ollie Watkins as well. You can't take them all, someone has to miss out."

With so many attacking talents at Southgate’s disposal it is going to be a difficult decision for the England manager although Shearer explained why he believes Greenwood would be a worthy wildcard.

"I would have him in, he probably wouldn't start the first couple of games but if you need a goal late on then he would be a great option to throw on," Shearer added. "Having those extra three [places in the squad] might help someone like Greenwood get into the squad."

Ferdinand also backs Greenwood inclusion

"You look at Mason’s ability and you think the growth he’s got in his game... if you give him the opportunity to come here and get the experience you think what that would do for him in future tournaments even if he doesn’t get on," former Manchester United defender Ferdinand told Goal.

"To come and experience it would be great for him and I would definitely give him the opportunity. At the back end of the season he has been really, really good."

Will Greenwood get the nod?

Greenwood has one England cap after he played in the 1-0 win over Iceland in the UEFA Nations League back in 2020.

However, he was, along with Manchester City star Foden, removed from the squad after breaching coronavirus rules amid allegations that the pair invited girls back to their hotel room.

The 19-year-old hasn't played for England since although a strong end to the 2020-21 campaign, that saw Greenwood score seven goals for Manchester United from April onwards, has seen him come into contention for the Euros.

Southgate faces a difficult decision as to which seven players he chooses to axe from his provisional squad although the fact he is comfortable playing on the right of the attack could see him included ahead of other attacking options.

