'She is a role model for African players' - Nchout full of praise for Oshoala ahead of Caf awards

The Valerenga striker is in contention along with the Nigerian star for the prize and she has lauded the achievements of her rival

Ajara Nchout has described Asisat Oshoala as a shining example for African women's players ahead of Tuesday's Caf Awards in .

The international is in the race to clinch her first African Women's Player of the Year but faces stiff challenge from 's Oshoala and 's Thembi Kgatlana.

Oshoala helped Nigeria to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years and inspired to a runners-up spot in the Uefa Women's last season.

And Nchout, who had the year 2019 to remember as her brace, including the injury-time winner against New Zealand, powered Cameroon into the Women's World Cup Round of 16 in .

Her superb injury-time winner against New Zealand was not only voted the tournament's second-best goal but was also nominated for the Puskas award as one of the world's 10 best goals of the year.

The 26-year-old scored three goals to put Cameroon on the brink of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and helped Valerenga to a maiden qualification for the Champions League.

Despite being fancied the favourite to land the coveted accolade, the Valerenga star is full of praise for her rival and the three-time African Women's Player of the Year for her class and quality.



"As my colleague, Asisat Ashoala is a great footballer and a champion," Nchout told Goal.

"She is fast, powerful, unpredictable in her game. Her goal against during the 2019 Women's World Cup in France was a perfect illustration.

"Wherever she went, she demonstrated her talent. Whether in , and currently in with Barcelona, do with the Nigerian team, she showed the extent of her talent.

"Asisat is a footballer who inspires respect and I learned a lot when I see her play. In football, she is an example for the African girl."

The winner of the category will be announced at the 2019 Caf Awards Gala to be staged in Hurghada, .