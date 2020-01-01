Shaw hoping to avoid Man Utd fan walkout but concedes Red Devils have ‘not been good enough’

The England international defender admits that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have let their supporters down, but hopes to turn the tide against Wolves

Luke Shaw admits that have “not been good enough” in 2019-20 buts hopes performances on the field can prevent a disgruntled fan base from staging a walkout.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are set to be back on home soil when taking in a meeting with on Saturday.

The Red Devils have come unstuck in their last two Premier League games without finding the target, with 2-0 reversals suffered at the hands of and .

Frustration has built on the back of those results, and an exit from the after coming up short in a semi-final derby date with arch-rivals .

The January transfer window also failed to deliver the marquee striker than supporters were hoping for, with a late deal for former Watford frontman Odion Igahlo pushed through before the deadline.

A big-money agreement for Bruno Fernandes helped to appease some of those growing tired of Ed Woodward and the Glazer family, but tension continues to bubble away off the pitch.

Shaw says that is understandable, telling talkSPORT of United’s inconsistent efforts so far: “Fans have their say, pundits have their say, but we know when we’ve not been good enough.

“We don’t need to read into that stuff. We’ve been playing for so many years, we know when we haven’t been at our best.

“We understand the atmosphere, especially after a defeat at home to Burnley, and we know we need to be better.”

It has been suggested that, with chants having been aimed in the direction of United’s board in recent outings and an attack made on Woodward's home, that protests in the stands will be stepped up against Wolves.

A mass walkout in the 68th minute has been mooted, but Shaw wants to give fans a reason to stay in their seats.

The international left-back added: “We understand the way they’re feeling with current results and the performances that we’ve sometimes given.

“But we know they’ll always be there at the end to support us. We know they’ll never stop supporting us and we all appreciate it.

“Hopefully they can keep giving us support and get behind us in a massive game against Wolves.”