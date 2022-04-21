Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors: Livestream, TV channel, AFC Champions League table and results
Lion City Sailors will be hoping to make it two wins in a row in the 2022 AFC Champions League when they take on Shandong Taishan on Thursday.
The Singaporean champions were given a rude awakening by Urawa in their opening game as they were beaten 4-1, but bounced back with a sublime performance against Daegu on matchday 2, recording their first-ever win in the competition as they shocked their Korean opponents 3-0.
Shandong, meanwhile, have had a tournament to forget so far, losing their first match against Daegu 7-0, before conceding another five versus Urawa three days later.
Results so far mean LCS will fancy their chances of reaching the knock-out stages against all odds, but an upset of that sorts will require a double win over their Chinese opponents.
Shandong on the other hand are very much in damage-limitation mode as their young and inexperienced squad faces an uphill task to get something out of the competition.
Match details
Match
Kick-off time
Date
Stadium
Competition
Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors
19:00
21 April 2022
Buriram City Stadium
AFC Champions League
TV Channel and Live Streaming
Channel/Station
Discount code
|GOAL-ACL
Ones to watch
It's been a campaign to forget for Shandong so far and goalkeeper Zheng Cao has been particularly busy.
A clean sheet will be unlikely for the 20-year-old after conceding 12 times in his previous two appearances, but he will be desperate to show what he can do at the highest level and give a good account of himself.
LCS will be looking toward Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne to lead them the way.
The gifted attacker is arguably his side's highest-profile name and has shown glimpses of his immense talent in the Sailors' opening two games, having a hand in two goals against Daegu.
Group F standings
Pos
Team
P
Pts
GD
1
Urawa Red Diamonds
2
6
+8
2
Lion City Sailors
2
3
0
3
Daegu
2
3
+4
4
Shandong Taishan
2
0
-12
Group I fixtures and results
Date
Result
15 April 2022
Shandong 0-7 Daegu
15 April 2022
Lion City 1-4 Urawa
18 April 2022
Daegu 0-3 Lion City
18 April 2022
Urawa 5-0 Shandong
21 April 2022
Shandong vs Lion City
21 April 2022
Daegu vs Urawa
24 April 2022
Lion City vs Shandong
24 April 2022
Urawa vs Daegu
27 April 2022
Shandong vs Urawa
27 April 2022
Lion City vs Daegu
30 April 2022
Daegu vs Shandong
30 April 2022
Urawa vs Lion City