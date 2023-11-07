Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be looking to do the double over Shakhtar Donetsk and maintain a perfect record in the 2023-24 Champions League campaign when the two sides meet at Volksparkstadion on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants can make it to the knockout stage with two games to spare following their victories against Antwerp and Porto sandwiching the 2-1 win over Shakhtar in the return leg in Group H.

Shakhtar, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat when they face Barcelona. A third UCL defeat here would leave them in a difficult situation to overcome.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Volksparkstadion

The UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on November 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Stav Lemkin, Lassina Traore and Ivan Petryak were already on the injury list before Irakli Azarovi joined among the list of absentees as the latter was forced off in last Friday's 1-0 league win over Dynamo Kiev.

Yaroslav Rakitskyi, who replaced Azarovi the last time out, should hence start on Tuesday.

The likes of Oleksandr Zubkov and Danylo Sikan should be involved in attack.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Rakitskyi; Stepanenko, Bondarenko; Kryskiv, Sudakov, Zubkov; Sikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riznyk, Rudko, Tvardovskyi, Puzankov Defenders: Matvienko, Bondar, Rakitskyi, Kozik, Chygrynskyi, Pedrinho, Miroshi, Konoplya, Gocholeishvili Midfielders: Stepanenko, Castillo, Kryskiv, Nazaryna, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Ocheretko, Topalov, Zubkov, Kashchuk, Shved Forwards: Sikan, Kelsy, Vyunnyk, Eguinaldo, Newerton, Toirov

Barcelona team news

Even though Pedri returned from a lengthy layoff as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, the midfielder may not be ready to start here.

Meanwhile, with Sergi Roberto out with a calf problem, Frenkie de Jong is a doubt on account of an ankle problem.

Lamine Yamal is an option for Robert Lewandowski as the latter returned from an ankle issue of his own, while Oriol Romeu, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha would be in contention to start from the first whistle.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen; Cancelo, Gavi, Gundogan, Balde; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Romeu, Gundogan, Casado, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Oct 25, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Apr 12, 2011 Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Barcelona UEFA Champions League Apr 6, 2011 Barcelona 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League Aug 28, 2009 Barcelona 0-0 (1-0 AET) Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Super Cup Dec 9, 2008 Barcelona 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League

