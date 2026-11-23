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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in London, where the Ukrainian club are staging their home game.

Shakhtar's season has been up and down. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, having lost 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League before that.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase. The pressure's on to pick up points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive with mixed form. Their 3-2 against Liverpool in the Champions League was a statement, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor in the Süper Lig last time out.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to count on Romelu Lukaku, who features up front in the projected starting XI. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact behind him.

Here's how you can follow the match live.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh most recently, after a 0-0 stalemate against Dynamo Kyiv. Their defeat came 0-1 away to Sporting CP, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Across those games, their goal tally reads 6-2.

Fenerbahçe have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest outing ended 2-2 away to Kocaelispor, following a 5-0 win away to Corum FK and the 3-2 victory over Liverpool. Göztepe (1-2) and Galatasaray (1-2) both beat them in the league. Their goal record stands at 12-8.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: the tables