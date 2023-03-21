Sevilla sack Jorge Sampaoli ahead of Man Utd Europa League quarter-final showdown with club sitting just TWO POINTS above La Liga drop zone

Sevilla have sacked head coach Jorge Sampaoli ahead of their Europa League quarter-final clash against Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine manager was shown the door on the back of Sevilla's 2-0 loss against Getafe in La Liga, which leaves them two points above the relegation zone. Sampaoli was appointed in October to replace Julen Lopetegui and oversaw 31 matches across all competitions, recording 12 losses, 6 draws and just 13 wins. According to AS, Sevilla will pay a compensation fee in excess of €10 million (£8.7m) for terminating his contract prematurely.

WHAT WAS SAID: An official statement from the club reads: "Sampaoli will no longer lead today's training session, scheduled for 18.00, while the club is already working on recruiting a new coach as soon as possible. Sevilla FC would like to thank Jorge Sampaoli for his dedication and commitment at the club and wish him the best of luck in his future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sevilla are already looking for a replacement and reports in Spain have suggested that ex-Valencia manager Jose Bordalas and former Alaves boss Jose Luis Mendilibar are on the shortlist.

WHAT NEXT? Sevilla are set to face Cadiz and Celta Vigo in La Liga after the international break before taking on Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on April 13.