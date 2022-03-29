Sevilla boss Lopetegui responds to Manchester United links

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has responded to reports linking him with the permanent manager role at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are planning to appoint a new head coach in the summer, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick expected to hand over the reins before moving into a consultancy position.

A number of high-profile names have been mooted as potential candidates for the job, including Lopetegui, who has delivered back-to-back top-four finishes in La Liga and Europa League success in his first three seasons with Sevilla.

What's been said?

The 55-year-old previously took in spells with the Spanish national team and Real Madrid, and has not yet managed outside his homeland.

It appears that Lopetegui has no desire to do so anytime soon either, as he has now effectively ruled himself out of the running to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United's next permanent coach.

Asked to address reports he could be in line to step in the dugout at Old Trafford, Lopetegui told ABC Sevilla: "I have transmitted it many times and I have said it. I am where I want to be.

"I'm happy. Here I can develop my work in the best possible way. I have no doubts. My will is firm. I am where I really want to be.

"The confidence I feel in the club, from day one, is absolute."

Meanwhile, Sevilla sporting director Monchi said of Lopetegui's importance to the club: "The years that we are able to convince Julen to be here are going to be years of glory and joy."

Who else is in the frame for the United job?

GOAL has confirmed that Lopetegui is one of four managers under consideration to replace Solskjaer, who was sacked in November after a poor start to the 2021-22 season.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and current Spain manager Luis Enrique are also on United's shortlist.

That list appears to have been whittled down already, though, with Lopetegui's comments coming on the back of Enrique also publicly distancing himself from the role.

Article continues below

Ten Hag and Pochettino are now set to become the frontrunners, despite the fact that both men are under contract at their respective clubs until 2023.

United have already interviewed Ten Hag to assess his suitability, but Pochettino is also due to be called in for a meeting and the former Tottenham boss is thought to be open to a return to the Premier League.

Further reading