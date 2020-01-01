Serie A streaming: How to watch Juventus, AC Milan, Inter & more Italian matches free in the UK

Fans of Italian football can tune in to live games each week on their phones or tablet devices

The 2020-21 season is shaping up to be full of excitement as the likes of , and attempt to end ' hegemony in Italian football.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to San Siro to lead a younger generation of Rossoneri stars, while Antonio Conte has assembled an impressive squad on the blue side of the city.

Upstarts have emerged as serious contenders in recent years too, with traditional challengers and also keen to mount a solid campaign.

More teams

However, Juve boast the star quality of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, so they will be confident of seeing off the threats to their dominance.

So, how can you watch it all unfold - and for free? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Contents

How to watch Serie A live for free in the UK

Serie A matches can be watched live in the United Kingdom on the LiveScore app, which allows fans to stream a selection of games on their mobile phone or tablet device.

Once you have installed the app, visit the match page of the fixture you want to watch and if it features a little television icon (📺 ) it can be streamed live.

While some games are exclusive to Premier Sports and FreeSports, a number of them are also available each week through the app.

The feature is only available to LiveScore app users in the UK and Ireland. Games cannot be streamed live through the LiveScore website, but the games which are available are clearly indicated.

What other games can be streamed live on LiveScore?

As well as Serie A, a selection of games from the Dutch Eredivisie and Portuguese Primeira Liga are available to stream live through the LiveScore app.

That means you are able to take in matches involving the likes of , , , and each week, which may be of interest to those whose focus is outside Europe's top five leagues.

Games from the Coupe de and Chinese are also available to watch through the app, while a selection of and qualifiers were too.

There is a truly global selection, with CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana also featuring in the offering.

Serie A

Eredivisie

Primeira Liga

Coupe de France

Chinese Super League

Champions League & Europa League qualifiers

CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Copa Libertadores

Copa Sudamericana

How can I download the LiveScore app?

The LiveScore app is available for the iPad or iPhone on the App Store and it can be downloaded for Android devices via Google Play.