Sergio Lobera calls for clinical finishing

The former Las Palmas coach praised the performance of Chinglensana Singh as he kept Bobo quiet for the entire game…

FC Goa returned to winning ways as they edged past Hyderabad FC 1-0 thanks to a second half header by Manvir Singh. The Gaurs are placed third on the (ISL) standings with 12 points from seven matches, two behind league leaders .

“I am lucky because I have amazing players who are very good professionals. I think we are a team that plays well. Today has been a game where we had to work hard to win and I am very proud of the work by my players.

“It was very important to get three points today. In the next game versus ATK at home, if we win, it is possible to (climb up) the table. We were missing important players (like Ferran Corominas and Mourtada Fall). I am very happy for Sana. In the ISL, most clubs use foreign players for that position (centre-back). He showed it is important to work hard (to play) when the team needs you,” said coach Sergio Lobera as he praised Chinglensana Singh.

Goa struggled to break the deadlock and it was only Manvir’s header from a corner-kick which saved the day for the visitors.

“We need to improve our finishing. I am happy to get a clean sheet. The balance of the team was very good,” he mentioned.

Mohammad Nawaz pulled off an excellent save in the first half to deny Marcelinho, a crucial save which kept the scoreline 0-0 at half-time.

“He is at a very high level. He plays like (an experienced) goalkeeper. He understands our philosophy. It is not easy to play this way, to start from the back always. I am very happy with Naveen (also), he is working very well. When the team he needs him (Naveen), he is ready.”

Lobera was asked to explain the reason for FC Goa not looking at their best this season as they have struggled to break down teams and also looked shaky at the back.

“If you analyze all seven games, it is difficult for us. I am very happy with the position on the table, there are a lot of very good teams like ATK, Bengaluru, NorthEast and so on. This season is the most competitive,” expressed Lobera.

FC Goa will be next in action on Saturday in a high profile clash against ATK in Goa’s Fatorda Stadium.