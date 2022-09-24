Serbia vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Sweden welcome Serbia to face them at Red Star Stadium in a Group B4 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
Serbia vs Sweden date & kick-off time
Game:
Serbia vs Sweden
Date:
September 24/25, 2022
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Serbia vs Sweden on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.
In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Soccer Plus
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Serbia squad & team news
Safe with relegation, but possibly too far off the chance of promotion, Serbia will have to hope they can take a win against Sweden to keep pace with Norway.
That will be easier said than done for them though, even with Qatar 2022 on their mind as they fine-tune their selections.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dmitrović, V. Milinković-Savić, Ilić
Defenders
S. Mitrović, Pavlović, Veljković, Mladenović, Terzić, Mašović, Eraković, Babić
Midfielders
Tadić, Kostić, Maksimović, Radonjić, Đuričić, S. Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Živković, Lazović, Račić, Ilić, S. Mitrović
Forwards
A. Mitrović, Jović, Vlahović
Sweden squad and team news
Sweden could do with a win more than their hosts, unable to earn Nations League promotion and not safe from the drop.
With no World Cup on the horizon, this is the last hurrah for success this year - and they'll hope they can simple avoid an ignominious drop.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Olsen, Linde, Nordfeldt, Wahlstedt
Defenders
Andersson, Lindelöf, Hien, Gudmundsson, Augustinsson, Ousou, Kurtulus, Sundgren
Midfielders
Claesson, Cajuste, Forsberg, Karlström, Wålemark, Elanga, Svanberg, Olsson, Kulusevski
Forwards
Ishak, Gyökeres, Quaison