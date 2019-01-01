Senegal’s Mbaye Leye joins Standard Liege as assistant coach

The former Senegal international has returned to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne as part of the Reds’ coaching crew

Belgian side Standard Liege have announced Mbaye Leye as one of the club’s assistant coaches.

The 36-year-old featured for the Reds between 2010 and 2012 where he scored eight goals in 48 league appearances.

After departing the Reds in 2012, he returned to Zulte Waregem and played for three seasons, scoring 36 goals in 78 games before leaving for Eupen in 2017.

Last season, he played for Royal Excel Mouscron and helped them finish 14th in the Belgian First Division A table.

On Monday, the Reds heralded the appointment of Leye along with Eric Deflandre as assistants to manager Michel Preud'homme.

Next season, Standard Liege will hope to eclipse their performance in the 2018-19 campaign where they were eliminated in the third qualifying round of the Uefa playoff.

Leye managed seven international appearances for with three goals to his credit.

He is expected to support the Terenga Lions at the 2019 in later this month.

Aliou Cisse’s men have been drawn against , and in Group C. They will begin their campaign against the Taifa Stars on June 23.