Senegal's Diatta, Badji and Nigeria's Dennis challenge for Club Brugge Player of the Month award

They have played crucial roles in helping Philippe Clement's side grab two wins in their first four league matches this season

's Emmanuel Dennis, forwards Youssouph Badji and Krepin Diatta have been shortlisted for 's Player of the Month award for August.

The African trio join goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and Belgian midfielder Hans Vanaken in the five-man list released on Sunday.

Wie was volgens jou de uitblinker in augustus? 🤔



Stem op jouw speler van de maand via https://t.co/mQ3TzT3mv2 en maak kans op zijn gesigneerd shirt! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cv3bQvxGGh — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 6, 2020

They have helped Club Brugge bounce back after starting their Belgian First Division A title defence campaign on a losing against Charleroi on August 8.

Badji and Diatta are the joint top scorers in Philippe Clement's team so far this season with two goals each while Dennis has only provided an assist as he awaits his maiden goal this term.

Diatta scored a brace in Club Brugge's 4-0 demolition of AS Eupen on August 16 while Badji grabbed a goal in the fixture before scoring the match-winning goal against last Sunday, after Dennis assisted Vanaken to open the scoring in the encounter.

18-year-old Badji who joined the Blue-Black this year, has started his European career on a promising note with the two goals scored in four Belgian top-flight matches.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign in August, Club Brugge have lost two and won two of their four league games. They are placed fifth in the First Belgian First Division A table with six points behind leaders Sporting Charleroi.

After the international break, they host Waasland-Beveren for their next league fixture on September 12.