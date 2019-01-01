Senegal vs Tunisia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The first semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway on Sunday with the sides looking to book their place in Cairo for Friday's final

and meet at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday looking to book their place in Friday's final, across the capital in the Cairo International Stadium.

Both of these sides came through the quarter-final stage in normal time after being drawn against some of the tournament's surprise packages, with Senegal sneaking past Benin with a single goal and Tunisia dispatching Madagascar 3-0.

Senegal's imperious form so far, which has seen them only concede one goal in five games at the tournament so far, sees them placed as the favourites, but 2004 champions Tunisia have the more impressive history in the tournament.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Senegal squad Goalkeepers Diallo, Mendy, Gomis. Defenders Koulibaly, Ciss, Sane, Sabaly, Gassama, Wague, Cisse. Midfielders Kouyate, Gueye, N'Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Ndiaye. Forwards Mane, Sarr, Balde, Konate, Diagne, Thioub, Niang.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy suffered a fractured hand earlier in the tournament and is still unavailable, but Aliou Cisse doesn't have any new injury issues to contend with.

He could name an unchanged starting eleven from the quarter-final win over Benin, with Keita Balde and Ismaila Sarr fighting for a spot on the wing.

Possible Senegal XI: Gomis; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Kouyate, Gassama; Gueye, Ndiaye, Saivet; Balde, Niang, Mane.

Position Tunisia squad Goalkeepers Ben Mustapha, Ben Cherifia, Hassen. Defenders Meriah, Haddadi, Bedoui, Bronn, Aouadhi, Drager, Hnid. Midfielders Msakni, Badri, Kechrida, Sassi, Lamit, Skhiri, Srarfi, Ben Mohamed, Chaalali, Sliti. Forwards Khazri, Khenissi, Chaouat.

Tunisia boss Alain Giresse has a full squad of players to pick from and given their impressive showing in the quarter-finals, he may also name an unchanged team.

Possible Tunisia XI: Hassen; Haddadi, Meriah, Bronn, Kechrida; Sassi, Skhiri, Chalali; Msakni, Khenissi, Khazri.

Betting & Match Odds

Senegal are Evens favourites to win this match with Bet365 . Tunisia can be backed at 16/5, while a draw is available at 21/10.

Match Preview

Senegal have only ever reached one Africa Cup of Nations final, losing to back in 2002. But with key figures like Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrissa Gueye in their primes, there is a sense of destiny that this is their year.

Mane is the tournament's joint top scorer with three, and has Henri Camara's national record of 29 goals in his sights.

With the man on one flank and either Keita Balde or rising star Ismaila Sarr on the other, they pose a huge threat out wide but manager Aliou Cisse is taking nothing for granted.

“Tunisia are very special and very strong,” he said. “They possess special skills and their players are capable of creating the difference.

"However we’re in the semi-finals for the first time since 2002 and this motivates us to win.

“We have improved a lot and I stand by my team.”

Tunisia will be hoping they have hit form at the right time in this tournament. They scraped through the group stage with three draws and drew again in the last 16, eventually beating on penalties.

Their win over Madagascar was more encouraging but they face an uphill battle against one of the tournament's most impressive squads.

If they can spring a surprise, it would be their fourth final. They won their first tournament in 2004 after previous losing appearances in 1965 and 1996.

“Reaching the semi-final is very special because Tunisia didn’t have this privilege for a long time,” said coach Alain Giresse.

“We are very confident and we will fight to beat Senegal.”