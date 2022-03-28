Senegal vs Egypt: Live stream, TV channel & kick-off time for World Cup 2022 play-off

Senegal and Egypt have seen plenty of each other in 2022, with the Africa Cup of Nations finalists readying themselves for the second leg of a crucial play-off clash that will send one of them to the World Cup in Qatar.

There is still all to play for in an encounter between two heavyweight outfits in the CAF sector, with both clinging to hopes of joining a star-studded global party that is set to be staged in the Middle East later this year.

Dreams are about to be formed and dashed in an all-or-nothing contest, with GOAL bringing you all you need to know about how to stay right up to date with a thrilling end to what has been an absorbing qualification campaign.

Senegal vs Egypt date & kick-off time

Game Date Kick-off time Senegal vs Egypt March 29, 2022 6pm GMT / 1pm ET

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt on TV & live stream online

Senegal’s hosting of Egypt at Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar will not be broadcast on television in the UK, but it can be streamed for free on Mola TV.

UK TV channel UK online stream N/A Mola TV

In the United States, the game will be available on ESPN+, with millions around the world ready to tune in and catch a glimpse of some superstar performers in action.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online stream N/A ESPN+

What happened in the first leg?

Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who had missed domestic football heading into the latest international break through injury and rest respectively, both completed 90 minutes in a cagey first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

It was the former that made the biggest contribution to a contest that ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts, with the only incident of any real note arriving in the fourth minute when the unfortunate Sailou Cisse turned a shot from Salah that crashed off the crossbar into his own net.

Senegal were unable to generate much as an attacking force after falling behind and know that they will need to raise their game, while being careful not to concede again, if they are to turn the tie on its head.

Senegal squad & team news

Senegal saw their plans rocked inside the opening 15 minutes of the first leg on Friday when Paris Saint-Germain star Abdou Diallo was forced off through injury.

He joins Seny Dieng and Alfred Gomis on the sidelines, with the Queens Park Rangers and Rennes goalkeepers picking up knocks at club level.

With Diallo ruled out, Pape Abou Cisse could slot into the heart of the defence alongside national team captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

Position Players Goalkeepers Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alioune Badara Faty (Casa Sport), Bingourou Camara (Sporting Charleroi) Defenders Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Abdou Diallo (PSG), Saliou Ciss (AS Nancy), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Fode-Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Youssouf Sabaly (Sevilla), Abdoulaye Seck (Antwerp) Midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye (PSG), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz), Moustapha Name (Paris FC), Loum Ndiaye (FC Porto), Pape Gueye (Marseille) Forwards Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Keita Balde Diao (Cagliari), Habib Diallo (Strasbourg), Mame Baba Thiam (Kayserispor), Boulaye Dia (Villarreal)

Egypt squad & team news

Egypt remain without the services of Ahmed Hegazi and Akram Tawfik after seeing them suffer serious injuries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ramadan Sobhi and Mohamed Hany have also withdrawn from the Pharaohs camp, while Mohamed Abdelmonem was replaced in the 39th minute of the first meeting with Senegal due to concussion.

If he is forced to sit out the return date with the Lions of Teranga, then Al Ahly team-mate Yasser Ibrahim could provide cover at centre-half.

Position Players Goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco FC) Defenders Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmomen, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Omar Kamal (Future FC), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek) Midfielders Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Nabil Emad Dunga (Pyramids FC), Emam Ashour (Zamalek) Forwards Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Istanbul Basaksehir), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Marwan Hamdi (Smouha), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek)

Senegal vs Egypt head-to-head record

Date Competition Result Feb 25, 2022 World Cup Egypt 1-0 Senegal Feb 6, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 0-0 Egypt (4-2 on pens) Nov 15, 2014 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 0-1 Senegal Sep 5, 2014 Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2-0 Egypt Feb 7, 2006 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2-1 Senegal Oct 10, 2003 International friendly Egypt 1-0 Senegal Jan 20, 2002 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 0-1 Senegal May 6, 2001 World Cup Egypt 1-0 Senegal Oct 4, 2000 Wolrd Cup Senegal 0-0 Egypt Jan 28, 2000 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Senegal and Egypt met in another crucial clash as recently as February 6, when they squared off in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A tight contest delivered no goals across 120 minutes, meaning that the destination of a prestigious trophy had to be decided in a penalty shootout.

With Egypt failing with two of their efforts – meaning that Salah never even got the chance to step up for their fifth – it was left to Mane to seal a historic first continental crown for Senegal.