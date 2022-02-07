Senegal declare public holiday after maiden Afcon triumph
The Senegalese government have declared Monday as a public holiday following the country’s success at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.
Senegal clinched their first Afcon title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Olembe Stadium.
Sunday’s triumph was a breakthrough for the Teranga Lions after two losing two Afcon finals (2002 and 2019) and it has put the West African country in a celebratory mood with President Macky Sall did not hesitate to celebrate the win during his official trip in Ethiopia.
Editors' Picks
- 'My career-ending injury was a beautiful nightmare' - Thomas Beattie on how he finally accepted himself as gay
- From champions to trailing the top four: What has gone wrong at Atletico Madrid?
- Are Barcelona back? Traore shines as Xavi era ignited by Atletico Madrid win
- Elliott steals the show as £50m-man Diaz makes encouraging Liverpool debut
The President, who participated at the African Union summit over the weekend, followed the game and he is now scheduled to cut short his foreign trip to host the Aliou Cisse’s men in Dakar on Tuesday.
“Champions of Africa!!! What a game! What a team! You did it! Beautiful moment of football, beautiful moment of communion and national pride. So proud of you! Congratulations to our heroes,” President Sall tweeted.
Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in the dramatic shoot-out after missing an initial attempt early in the game while Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Mohanad Lasheen’s penalty.
The team’s success in Cameroon was capped with individual awards with Mane and Mendy scooping the Player of the Tournament and Goalkeeper of the Tournament prizes.
The capital city of Dakar celebrated the victory and the players also had a great night with Mendy and his teammates dancing through their hotel corridors and Mane showed a picture of the trophy on bed with him.