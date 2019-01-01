Afcon 2019: Senegal and Algeria prove Kenya were in tough group - Wycliffe Kasaya

Kasaya claims the Harambee Stars faced the toughest opposition at Afcon after Senegal and Algeria qualify for finals

With and reaching the final, former and AFC goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya noted how tough a group were drawn in.

The Harambee Stars lost 2-0 to Algeria in Group C's opening match before going down to Senegal in the ultimate group match, where they lost 3-0.

"The fact Algeria and Senegal are in final means our players played against the best in the continent. There is no other way I can describe our performance. Although we faltered against them, it is now clear Harambee Stars were not weak," Kasaya told Goal.

"It was tough duty for them but one worth taking."

The experienced goalkeeper also explained what Kenyan players should have learnt from the two matches against the 2019 Afcon finalists

"Definitely, as a player, one ought to have learned one or two lessons, especially when playing against [Sadio] Mane or [Riyad] Mahrez. I think our players took it as a class where vital lessons were served," he added.

Article continues below

Kasaya also called on players to understand the nature of football fans.

"The fans have their roles to play in football and they are always supportive when the team wins but when a loss is registered they criticise. That is football and players have to understand," he concluded.