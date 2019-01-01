Semi Ajayi’s stunner against Leeds wins Rotherham United’s Goal of the Season

The Nigeria international’s maiden championship goal has been adjudged the best strike by a Millers player this season

Semi Ajayi’s stunner against has won United’s Goal of the Season for 2018/19.

The Nigerian midfielder fired home from 25 yards for his first goal of the season in their 2-1 loss to ‎the Whites back in January.

Ajayi was announced the winner of the individual accolade at the club’s annual end of season awards dinner.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Millers’ stand-out performers this season, with eight goals in 48 appearances.

Rotherham will compete in the League One next season after their relegation from the Championship.

On the international scene, Ajayi will hope to impress for in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.