Selangor to release collectible fourth jersey this season

The Red Giants have produced 6,000 copies of their 2021 home shirt for sale, with fans needing to wait until May for the next batch to arrive.

The 2021 Selangor FC home kit, the first 2021 Malaysian league jersey to be launched this season has reportedly sold well, despite its launch being undertaken online only, unlike the previous seasons.

When Goal visited the club's online store on Wednesday morning, the strip that was inspired by their 1986 Malaysia Cup-winning kit was already sold out less than 48 hours after it was launched, with resellers reportedly claiming that their stock is almost running out as well.

The good news for fans; 1,500 more copies of the shirt will be made available through the club website on Thursday.

The bad? After the current batch runs out, fans will have to wait all the way until May to buy it.

"We have around 1,600 more pieces coming in on Thursday or Friday, and that's all we have for now. The club have sold 2,500 so far, and when these are finished, we will have sold a total of 4,200 of the kits. Combined with those sold by Joma (the manufacturer) and resellers, there's about 6,000 of them being sold for now.

"We didn't order too many because we were cautious about the interest during the pandemic. If we do a new reorder, the shirts will only arrive sometime in early May because they are made in China and the coming Chinese New Year.

"Fans have a last chance to get a copy tomorrow (Thursday) when we restock our online store, if not they will have to wait until May!" explained club CEO Johan Kamal Hamidon to Goal over the telephone.

Altogether, he is impressed by the sales figure generated after just over one day, considering the pandemic restrictions in place currently in the country.

When asked whether he is concerned that the long wait for the production of the next batch of the home strip, as well as the fact that the cheaper fan edition of the shirt will only be made available at a later date, will lead to it being counterfeited, Johan expresses his belief that the Red Giants fans will do the right thing and avoid purchasing bootlegged merchandise.

"That sort of thing can't be stopped," he admitted. "Although the lockdown may have helped curb the physical sale of counterfeit goods somewhat. It will happen and can't be avoided unfortunately.

"I believe our fans are well aware and supportive enough to get our original merchandise from authorised dealers. They have a strong sentiment to support the club."

He also revealed to Goal Selangor's plan to sell a fourth kit this season. When asked whether it will be viewed as a cynical cash grab, Johan countered that it is what the club's own supporters want.

"It's a special edition kit commemorating our 85th anniversary this year.

"It's what the fans want, they want something that is limited. This particular kit will only be produced in a limited number, and will come with a certificate and an identification number. It's a collectible item," stated Johan.

However, the release dates for their second, third and fourth kit are yet to be determined according to Johan, due to the pandemic restrictions. For example, Johan had first told Goal that the home kit will be launched in early January.

"I can't reveal the colour of the away strip, but it's different as compared to the home and the third kits.

"It has not been designed to celebrate anything from the past however, this one's for the future; something more youthful and energetic," he added.