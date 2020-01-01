Selangor FA confirm Luqman Hakim Shamsudin set to join Kortrijk

Selangor will allow teenage star Luqman Hakim Shamsudin to leave for Belgian side KV Kortrijk, the Malaysian club announced.

"Unearthing the potential these players possess requires not only physical training to polish skill and ability on the pitch. We understand that values in life also play a pivotal role in shaping their maturity and character off the pitch.

"Therefore, with regards to Luqman Hakim Shamsudin’s current situation, the club hereby officially confirms that an agreement has been reached between FA Selangor and K.V. Kortrijk for the transfer of Luqman Hakim from Selangor.

"Luqman will be flying to to join the club as soon as all the documentation has been processed and cleared. We believe exposure beyond Malaysia is what he personally needs currently to advance to the next stage of his professional career," explained the club in a statement.

Although the exact details regarding the Malaysia U-19 star's signing are conflicting, it is believed that he had first signed with the Selangor reserve team last year, alongside 27 other Mokhtar Dahari Academy (AMD) graduates.

Only slightly later an offer came Kortrijk, who are owned by Malaysian tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan. The 18-year old had originally been scheduled to leave for Belgium earlier this year, but the global Covid-19 outbreak delayed the plan.

When Kortrijk called him up after the pandemic abated, they were made to work out the transfer details with the Red Giants, which initially led to speculations that the Malaysian club would not let him leave at all. Selangor sources have told Goal that the AMD graduates signed will be allowed to leave if they receive an overseas playing offer within the first year of their contract with Selangor.